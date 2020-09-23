What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving a 10-mile stretch of Nellis Blvd

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Heads-up on an east valley project that may drive you crazy for a year-and-a-half.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation has announced plans to repave Nellis – from Tropicana on the south all the way up to Craig road on the north. That’s a ten-mile stretch! No word about which end of Nellis they’ll start the work on, but it’s tentatively scheduled to get underway in late November stretching all the way to the middle of 2022.

The 26-million dollar project will also include upgrades at some of the major streets that cross Nellis: Sahara, Charleston and Bonanza.

Drivers will have at least two lanes in each direction during the work day, but only one lane from 8pm to 6am Sundays through Fridays.

I expect we’ll talk more about this as the work gets closer – with plenty of reminders once the project kicks into gear.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

