What’s Driving You Crazy? – Renewing your driver’s license online

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Renewing your driver’s license online. Since they started offering the service in September, the Department of Motor Vehicles’ Kevin Malone tells me 70,000 people have done just that. He adds, “ So that is 70,000 people directly not in line at DMV offices.”

How does it work? At the DMV’s website, you click through to “MyDMVNV”

Malone says:

”It’s very similar to setting up an account with a bank or any other online service. You have to enter some personal information. It can be a little bit tricky. I’ll grant you that with my-dmv. You have to enter your driver’s license number, the issue date from your driver’s license and a few other things and it all has to be entered accurately or it’ll kick you out.”

Two other helpful hints: don’t sign-up for a MyDMV account on a phone. It’ll work a lot better on a laptop or computer. Once you have an account, if you don’t use it for a year and-a-half, it’ll go away.

