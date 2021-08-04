What’s Driving You Crazy? – Remembering Tony Illia

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A tribute to Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia who passed away unexpectedly the other day.

“What’s Driving You Crazy” viewers have heard Tony’s name hundreds of times down through the years.

From helping me help you navigate the billion dollar headaches of “Project Neon,” to sending photos of overnight concrete pours and emergency mud and debris clearing of a highway in Lincoln County, Tony was never farther away than a text message.

Whatever else he had going on Tony was always more than helpful and ended every communication with me with “cheers!”

So cheers to your memory, Tony.

If you ever find yourself grumpy about a project-related traffic nightmare, please remember not only Tony, but all the hard-working men and women toiling away on the road to better transportation for all of us.

As much as he’ll be missed, Tony’s co-worker, Adrienne Packer, is more than capable of carrying on his hard work and dedication to keeping you informed about the never-ending road construction we all face every day.

