What’s Driving You Crazy? – Rebuilding I-15 and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Can you imagine completely rebuilding I-15 at Tropicana?

Not only has the Nevada Dept of Transportation imagined it, they’re getting ready to *do* it.

Lynnette Russell from NDOT gave a virtual presentation to the Clark County Commission yesterday – and it was an eye-opener. Here are just two of the many things she talked about.

One: get ready to say good-bye to the ramp from the south 15 to eastbound Trop. Russell says, “The department will need to replace the existing flyover. You can see here that the flyover is in a slightly different location [see video above] . The pillars that support the bridge are also in slightly different locations.”

They’re also planning to put in overhead signs like they did on project neon. Technically, they’re known as Active Traffic Management signs – or A-T-Ms.

NDOT’s Russell adds: “The A-T-M infrastructure will enhance safety, provide real-time information to drivers, and provide an opportunity to actively manage the freeway corridor.”

There’s way more to unpack than we had time to talk about on the air, so here’s all of Ms. Russell’s presentation:

Bottom line: construction *might* start next year, and if it does it would be scheduled to finish near the end of 2024.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE