What’s Driving You Crazy? – Rebuilding a Desert Inn bridge

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Clearing up the rebuilding of a “Desert Inn bridge.”

Ask most drivers in Las Vegas, “What’s a Desert Inn bridge?” They’ll most likely come up with what’s officially known as the D-I “Superarterial” that takes Desert Inn *over* I-15 *and* *under* Las Vegas Blvd in the central valley. But that bridge isn’t going anywhere.

Technically, there’s a bridge that goes *over* D-I out on the east side of town. It’s just south of the Boulder Highway interchange on the 95/515. It’s *that* bridge that’s getting a makeover.

For now, the Nevada Dept of Transportation is laying the groundwork for demolishing the bridge by making both directions of the freeway one lane only between midnight and 5am until Friday morning. The off-ramp to Boulder Highway from the northbound freeway is also shutdown during the overnight hours.

The actual destruction of the bridge is set for next week, and you know we’ll keep you posted on that.

