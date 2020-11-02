What’s Driving You Crazy? – Range Rd closing permanently at the northern 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Say good-bye to a part of Range Road in the far northeast valley

It’s a pretty small section of Range Road – right there between the east and westbound lanes of the northern 215 beltway. That’s right smack dab in the middle of what John Langeler and I have agreed *could* be called the “Speedway Bowl.” The Nevada Dept of Transportation says,

“The closure starting at 6 this morning is needed to accommodate construction of a realigned Centennial Parkway.”

So besides all the freeway work we’ve mentioned in the past, NDOT says the project will extend Tropical Parkway to Centennial Parkway, replacing Range Road as an east-west surface connection, with a new eastbound 215 Beltway off-ramp to the new Centennial Parkway and Range Road intersection.

Full access to the realigned Centennial Parkway may not be restored until early 2022

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.