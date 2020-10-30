What’s Driving You Crazy? – Ramp closures in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Some ramp closures where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. C’mon along: let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

There are two ramp closures. The first started last night and is scheduled to wrap up at 5 this evening. That’s the ramp where you get off northbound US95 to go to Buffalo. NDOT says the work involves patching a new bridge – *and* putting in an overhead sign as part of the Centennial Bowl project.

The other ramp closure is next Tuesday, so before it gets lost in all the election coverage, here’s the scoop: starting at 8 that morning you won’t be able get onto southbound US95 from northeastbound Durango. That’s a 1-day repaving project that’s scheduled to finish at 4 so you can get home to watch 8newsnow coverage of the election.

If you’ve already voted, yay! If you haven’t, I hope you do, whichever way works for you, with the heads up that today is the last day for early voting.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!