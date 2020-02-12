What’s Driving You Crazy? – Ramp and freeway closures

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) -An I-15 ramp closure and another northern 215 beltway closure could Drive You Crazy

Let’s start with the I-15. The Nevada Dept of Transportation is taking away the right turn lane from the northbound freeway exit ramp to eastbound Cheyenne from 9 tonight and scheduled to run until 5 Thursday morning. In addition to resetting a temporary barrier railing, work crews will also be making a traffic signal just for that right hand turn lane.

Now to the northern 215 beltway. From 8pm tomorrow night (Thursday) until 5am Valentine’s Day morning, both directions of the freeway will be closed between Oso Blanca on the west and Sky Pointe on the east. NDOT says this closure is needed to safely place concrete for a bottom deck soffit. And that’s your Junior Traffic Buddy word of the day, “soffit”:

“The underside of an architectural feature, as a beam, arch, ceiling, vault, or cornice.”

As always, there will not be a quiz on this.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.