LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Ready or not, the rebuilding of I-15 at Tropicana is getting under way.

Starting tonight and for the next couple of weeks there will be various overnight lane reductions and HOV lane closures in both directions of the 15 between Tropicana and the 215.

But that’s not the point of today’s report.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is inviting you to a public meeting Wednesday evening to go over the entire massive project – and take your questions.

It’s scheduled to start at 4 Wednesday afternoon in the “Events Center” of the Hampton Inn that’s just south of Trop and west of the freeway. The formal presentation starts at 5:30. If you’re interested but can’t make it, it will be streamed on NDOT’s facebook page.

This huge project includes completely rebuilding Tropicana over the freeway as well as redoing parts of the flyover ramp from south 15 to eastbound Trop. Drivers even casually interested in how it’s all going to work should consider checking out the meeting.

To visit the NDOt public meeting page, click – – – > HERE

To visit NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana page, click – – – > HERE

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.