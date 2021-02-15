What’s Driving You Crazy? – Public comment time running out for NDOT’s I-515 fix-up project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Last chance to weigh in on a fix-up to the longest bridge in southern Nevada

You may not think of it as a bridge, but the stretch of the 95/515 heading east out of the spaghetti bowl is indeed bridge that’s technically known as a viaduct, a bridge for carrying a road over a valley, consisting of a number of short spans.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation has had a virtual public meeting open for a couple of weeks and it’s scheduled to shut down tomorrow.

Construction is right around the corner. Southbound drivers will be getting an auxiliary lane, and the freeway bridges over Eastern and further south over Desert Inn Road will be replaced.

When you go to i515.COM, you’ll be greeted by a virtual receptionist. Using the arrow keys on your computer, you scroll around the “meeting room” that’s set up with giant virtual screens you can click on for a project overview, the various phases of the project, and a page to leave public comment.

To visit NDOT’s I-515 project website, click here.

