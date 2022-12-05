LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There’s proof of the power of speaking up.

When a new bridge connecting Desert Inn from the area east of Nellis all the way to Hollywood opened earlier this year, everyone thought it was great. Until the people who live south of D-I off of Theme Road realized the constant flow of cars going east and west on Desert Inn made it hard to get on, and virtually impossible during rush hour.



We got a lot of viewer emails complaining that the situation was made worse by construction on nearby Vegas Valley, flooding D-I with even more cars.

On Friday the County put a news release on the “all-way” stop signs that have been put in to give those Theme Road drivers easier access to Desert Inn.

When I was out there yesterday there were a few “I’m-in-a-hurry”-club members ignoring the Desert Inn stop sign. But I have to guess that the number of crashes and high blood pressure situations is down from before the stop signs.

The County Commissioner for the area, Tick Segerblom, thanked the County’s Public Works Dept for responding quickly to the complaints.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone