What’s Driving You Crazy? – Progress on the northern 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Progress on the northern 215 full freeway build out.

Clark County is all set to restore access to and from the northern 215 at Losee Road! Drivers in the area may feel like – with no exit at Losee – they’ve been getting on and off the beltway at 5th st or Pecos since forever, but it’s “only” been since August of last year. The completion of *this* part of the project eliminates a traffic signal on the 215 because now Losee goes *over* the beltway.

But there’s more work to be done, with the County noting that the exits to and from the northern 215 at Lamb will be closed for another month.

The plan we’ve mentioned many times is to make the northern beltway a full freeway with no traffic lights between 5th st and the Union Pacific railroad tracks just west of Range Rd. Clark County has said they’re hoping to wrap it all up this summer.

Don’t go looking to jump on or off the beltway at Losee *today.* Drivers will be allowed on the new interchange starting at 5 Tuesday morning.

