LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More signs of progress in the Speedway Bowl.

We told you the other day about an overnight closure this week at southbound I-15 where it meets the northern 215 beltway.

The progress on the project involves a different detour than previous similar closures. Remember how they used to send you west on the 215 to Lamb where you had to flip a u-turn, get back on the east 215 for the short trip back to the south 15? The detour that continues from 7pm to 6am tonight and tomorrow night now involves taking the Tropical Pkwy offramp for the slide back to the 15, which you just couldn’t do before.

The other sign of progress is the reason for the closure: the Tropical Pkwy bridge *over* the 15 is having fencing put in to keep pedestrians safe.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says the entire $130-or-so million cluster of new flyover bridges and connector ramps is on track for completion before the end of the year.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com