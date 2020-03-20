What’s Driving You Crazy? – Professor Nate’s “Overhead Sign-Reading” School

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another lesson from Professor Nate’s “How To Read The Overhead Signs” school.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the 42 signs along the I-15 and US95 are scheduled to be activated next Wednesday, and we want don’t want you to be confused by what you see.

So let’s go over NDOT’s cool video animation video step-by-step .

It starts by showing a crash. For the sake of example, let’s say it’s on southbound I-15 at Russell Road and it has the three right lanes shut down.

The video then goes back several exits to show that the signs can warn you of a problem up ahead. In this case, they start at what would be Charleston with an alert that you’re about to see reduced speed limits.

Three changes to the messaging at the next the next sign at Sahara:

1. The reduced speed limit has kicked in

2. The reason for the speed limit is posted

3. To help alleviate congestion, the h-o-v lane has been opened to all traffic

At the next sign – – Spring Mountain – drivers can see which lane or lanes they need to get out of – –

Because at Flamingo, the sign tells you not that the right lane is closed (two exits ahead of the crash at Russell), but that drivers in the *next*-to-the-right lane should think about getting out of *that* lane.

Then up at what would be Tropicana, that next-to-the-right lane is indeed shut down, and the center lane is about to close as you come up on the crash

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.