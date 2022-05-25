LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Dept of Transportation have come up with a 7-day Memorial Day *travel* outlook.

This is mainly for anyone planning on heading to southern California on I-15, noting that the first few days of the holiday weekend should be ok. Once we get to Sunday, though, the R-T-C is predicting that some folks will be cutting the holiday short to head back south early, meaning drivers should expect *some* back-ups on the 15 at Primm throughout the day. But Sunday is expected to be a piece of holiday cake compared to possible 10-mile-or-longer delays on Memorial Day Monday. It’s believed that some vacationers taking that into account may spend the holiday in southern Nevada. This is expected to lead to more slowdowns to SoCal on Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing less congestion on I-15.

To provide a little driving relief here in town, NDOT says there won’t be any weekend work on the major road projects we all know and love: the Centennial bowl, where the northern 215 beltway meets US95, the Speedway Bowl on the northern beltway at I-15, as well as The Big Squeeze on the 95/515 between The Spaghetti Bowl and Charleston.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone