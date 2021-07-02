What’s Driving You Crazy? – Pouring concrete in the middle of the night in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Making progress in the middle of the night at the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. You got it: we’re . . . “Centennial Bowling!” In a recent story we mentioned an overnight concrete pour.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Tony Illia provided some excellent photos of how that went down, thanks to the project manager and the crews who coordinated just this one complicated part of the overall project.

The “John Herbert Bridge” will help connect Centennial Parkway north of the beltway – under the flyover from the west 215 to the south 95 and over the beltway itself – to Tropical Parkway on the south side via an extension of Skypointe. *whew!*

Tony tells me John Herbert died in 2016 at the age of 83, and that he was an honorably discharged army veteran who relocated to southern Nevada in 2005 volunteering as a crossing guard to help kids safely cross streets.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

