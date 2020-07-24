What’s Driving You Crazy? – Pouring concrete in 110 degree heat

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – How a freeway ramp project adapts to mother nature in the desert. C’mon along: let’s go “Centennial Bowling!”

Last week the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Tony Illia gave us a tour of the flyover ramp that’ll take you from the north 95 to the west 215. We talked about a bunch of other stuff, too, including something you might not have stopped to think about. It’s another one of “Tony’s Tidbits.”

Tony says, “When you pour concrete during the hot Vegas summer months it’s important that the concrete doesn’t cure too quickly. If it does, it loses it’s structural strength and becomes brittle. So in order to counteract that, crews will schedule the concrete pours at night. And they will actually include bags of ice into the readymix to help it cure that much more slowly.”

Who knew. It almost sounds like a construction worker drink at starbucks: “gimme an iced concrete.”

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

