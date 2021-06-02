What’s Driving You Crazy? – Potholes at an east valley intersection

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Eastside potholes. Viewer Ryan writes:

“The intersection of Sahara and Nellis is in bad shape. On my commute to work I have to avoid hitting two potholes. The intersection needs to be fixed. Will it happen anytime soon?”

Well, Ryan, that intersection is part of the ten mile project that started in November to fix up Nellis from Trop on the south all the way north up to Craig Rd. And Sahara is certainly part of that. The only question is: “When?”

Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia says:

“We are planning on replacing the damaged concrete pavement at Sahara in early July. The project remains on track and within the $34 million budget, with anticipated completion by the first quarter of 2022.”

Thanks for writing in, Ryan.

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.