What’s Driving You Crazy? – Permanently closing streets in downtown Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Permanently closing some streets in downtown Las Vegas?

If Las Vegas Blvd is the only street you drive through the downtown area, the proposed closures may not mean much, but the Nevada Dept of Transportation is doing everything it can to reach out to the folks who will be impacted.

This is all part of the project we’ve talked about – and will for sure *keep* talking about: upgrading the 95/515 freeway east of the Spaghetti Bowl.

So which streets are we talking about? NDOT Director Kristina Swallow laid it out at a windy news briefing on Monday:

“7th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th & 21st. We know that they will create detours and it will impact the community, so we are actively seeking feedback from anyone who might be impacted by these closures.”

In phase one of the closures (running until the 28th) vehicle traffic is still allowed.

Then in phase two, from the 29th until April 12th, they’ll be full closures with only pedestrian and bicycle traffic allowed.

To chime in – which NDOT really wants you to do, visit the website ndotdap.com. There’s TONS of great information on all the potential future changes to the freeway. Check it out.

