What’s Driving You Crazy? – Pedestrian bridge progress in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Real signs of progress around the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. C’mon along! We’re . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

One small part of the massive project that we’ve been talking about is coming to life: the multi-use trail.

From words on a map to the 3D animation of walkers, bicyclists and even a jogger, 8NewsNow digital data reporter Greg Haas found the early stages of the real thing. He says:

“This 6 or 700 foot bridge [see video above] will be dedicated to pedestrians and bikes. It will join up with an area where it adjoins with the road.”

The trail will eventually connect Grand Montecito to Tenaya and will be part of several miles of new bike lanes and sidewalks.

