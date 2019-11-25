What’s Driving You Crazy? – Pedestrian bridge over Summerlin Pkwy

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The City of Las Vegas *knows* the pedestrian bridge project over Summerlin Parkway is driving you crazy.

It’s the bridge that’s going in at Cimarron. Here’s one of the viewer emails I’ve gotten. Sonya writes:

“Will you tell us why the pedestrian walkway over the Parkway is taking so long to complete? I believe the paper stated the project would be completed by October 2019. Traffic is backed up every rush hour and the bridge appears to be months away from completion. Information please!”

Sonya, I heard back from the City of Las Vegas. They say the contract calls for completion by April 2020, but that they now expect to be done in February 2020.

The email from the city goes on to say that they’re “. . . sympathetic to the drivers using Summerlin Parkway, but safety needs require them to continue with lane restrictions while they complete pouring concrete for the overhead barrier rail, then attach the metal artwork to the sides of the bridge, paint, install the needed electrical work, and more.”

They say they’re keeping as many lanes open as they can – and “know that drivers appreciate whatever they can do.”

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.