What’s Driving You Crazy? – Pedestrian bridge in the far southwest is part of a bigger picture

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There’s more to the pedestrian bridge project around Desert Oasis high school.

We told you the other day about the groundbreaking for the bridge that will make it easier to get to and from Desert Oasis to the residential neighborhoods nearby – without having to go up Rainbow and over to Cactus.

The pedestrian bridge is going in on Rainbow just south of Erie and will cross over the Union Pacific railroad tracks onto or near the school property.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones says, “The bridge will also be part of the regional network of bike paths and provide cyclists with a key connection between the southern highlands and mountain’s edge communities.”

That’s because Erie avenue – the street that borders Desert Oasis High School – continues east to Jones where it changes it’s name to “Shinnecock Hills” where you go from Mountain’s Edge to Southern Highlands.

The far southwest and the far northwest may eventually link up to close the loop on what’s called the “Vegas Valley Rim Trail” – where bicyclists and even walkers can cover a giant track around most of urbanized southern Nevada as we know it today.

