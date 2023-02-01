LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Dropicana, The Centennial Bowl, Charleston at the 95/515 – along with many others – aren’t the only road projects that might be Driving You Crazy.

Let’s go to Henderson where viewer Marilyn has a question about the repaving of Pecos between Windmill and the 215 southern beltway.

That’s been a thing since October of last year, and she’d heard that a couple of major intersections may be shutting down there.

Henderson’s Public Works Dept tells me:

On Saturday (Feb 4) Wigwam will be closed in both directions at Pecos between 5am & 10pm. Traffic on Pecos will be down to one lane in each direction.

Wigwam drivers will see signs urging them to use Windmill or Pebble.

Then on Sunday (Feb 5) it’s Pebble that will be closed at Pecos from 5am to 10pm, with Pecos again down to one lane in each direction and Pebble drivers directed to either Windmill or the 215.

Marilyn, I hope this helps. Thanks for checking in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com