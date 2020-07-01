What’s Driving You Crazy? – Partying while driving over the 4th of July holiday

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you’re partying while driving over the 4th of July weekend, law enforcement will be watching for you

Metro police, the Las Vegas Coalition For Zero Fatalities, and the Nevada Dept of Public Safety are keeping an eye out for speeders. Some drivers seem to think speeding isn’t as risky as other behaviors, but the coalition points out driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.

Tomorrow we’ll be hearing from the Las Vegas Coalition For Zero Fatalities targeting impaired drivers over the holiday weekend. As they update statistics on impaired driving they’ll be talking about the importance of community involvement – that’s you & me – in working toward zero fatalities. We’re told they’ll also have a special deal from Lyft for the holday weekend, so stay tuned for that.

I’d like to think that you’re the kind of person that doesn’t necessarily need to have these messages reinforced. So, can I ask you a favor? Keep passing this info around so it might get to someone who *does* need to hear it.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

