LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just when you start getting used to some of the overhead signs on I-15, a few of them are being taken out of service

We’re talking about the short distance on the south 15 from Flamingo to Russell Rd, where the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission will be relocating a cable as part of your favorite new freeway project: the complete rebuilding of I-15 and Tropicana.

We’re told the work itself won’t impact your ride. There just won’t be any info on the signs starting at 5 this morning and scheduled to run until 6 tomorrow evening.

I wonder how much of an impact the blank signs will have, so I guess we’ll all find out together.

There are all kinds of lane restrictions and closures throughout the area.

To visit NDOT’s website about the project with links to download the i15Trop app CLICK – – – > HERE.

