What’s Driving You Crazy? – One traffic solution leads to another problem.

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The prospect of traffic infrastructure not keeping up with growth in the far southwest valley is driving one viewer crazy.

This is in the Rhodes Ranch neighborhood, where we hope drivers are noticing the county’s work to alleviate a separate long-standing problem with speed limits and lane availability. Durango is undergoing work to make sure there are at least two lanes between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond. viewer M-A writes:

“With all of the new construction in this area, traffic on Ft. Apache has become awful, a rough mess! Is there any plan to make it 2 lanes in each direction from Warm Springs south toward Blue Diamond? If not, is there any plan to repave Ft. Apache? The piecemeal fixes aren’t holding. Thank you!”

Thank *you* M-A. I’ll pass your concerns along to Clark County Commissioners Michael Naft and Justin Jones, who split representation of that area. They’re both very responsive to traffic issues and I’ll keep you posted on what they have to say.

