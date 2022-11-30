LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – One step forward, one step back in the Speedway Bowl?

Last week in “What’s Driving You Crazy?” We applauded the opening of one of the flyover bridges there, *finally* making it easier to get from northbound I-15 to the westbound 215 northern beltway.

This week, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s doing a three-night closure of southbound 15 at the beltway. Drivers in the area may have noticed the reason for the closure: the installation of the art that’s part of the project’s finishing touches.

Tonight is scheduled to be the last of the overnight closures with southbound 15 through lanes at Tropical Pkwy opening at 5 tomorrow morning.

The timeline for the entire Speedway Bowl – I-15 North Corridor – project calls for it to be wrapped up by the end of the year, which, according to my calendar is about a month away.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!