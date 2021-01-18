What’s Driving You Crazy – One more time: Why are school zone lights flashing with no kids in classrooms?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – School zone flashing light flashback.

Maybe you already know about this. But from the emails I’m getting, you might be like Maria, Peter and Jodi, who write:

“Why are CCSD school zone warning lights working when students are doing distance learning at home? Some of them are on 3-4 times a day.” -MARIA

“We have 4 CCSD schools that have them on even when there are no kids or cars at the school.” -PETER

“Are drivers still obligated to adhere to school zone speed requirements if schools aren’t in session?” -JODI

For Maria and Peter: dozens and dozens of schools all over town are being used by the great folks from the CCSD Food Services Dept to distribute meals – especially since students *aren’t* doing in-person learning. To keep everyone as safe as possible, the flashing lights are activated when anyone might be on or around campus to take advantage of the service.

And for Jodi: Yes- if the lights are flashing you must drop your speed to whatever the signs say (speed limits vary). Violators are subject to the same fines as if schools were in session.

8NewsNow article about CCSD Food Distribution:

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.