What’s Driving You Crazy? – Off-the-beaten-path suggestions on what to do with 100mph speeders

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just *some* of your suggestions on what to do with 100mph+ speeders.

Linda writes:

“When someone is speeding twice the speed limit, or over 100 mph, confiscate the vehicle, and maybe jail time. 70 in a 35mph zone is just as bad as 100 on the freeway. And let them watch their car being crushed!”

From Carol:

“Whatever punishment 100mph drivers get should include a mandatory month of looking at police photos of fatal crashes that are not seen by the public.”

Linda and Carol, thanks for writing. Feel free to chime in and we’ll keep sharing your comments.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone. You can email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.