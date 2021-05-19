What’s Driving You Crazy? – Odd-shaped blank signs near southern Nevada freeways

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Learning more about some little-noticed mysterious signs near Southern Nevada freeways.

Viewer Alex has a question that you might have wondered about, too.

“What’s the deal with signs like this around the city? It looks like they can alternate between an Interstate and US highway shield with info at the top and bottom. I’ve seen them on various streets adjacent to highway entrances for years and never turned on.”

Another tip of the “Driving You Crazy” hat to Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia for this answer: “They’re called ‘trailblazer’ signs.” He says 136 of them were installed around the valley in the early 2000s, adding,

“They are solar-powered, radio-controlled electronic signs, meant to activate in the event of a closure to help drivers navigate around an incident.”

But what a difference almost 20 years can make! Tony writes that because of apps like Waze and all the new freeway overhead signs where messages can be changed as needed, they’re in the process of decommissioning what once were seen as “trailblazing” signs. Tony says they cost a lot to maintain and won’t be upgraded. In fact he says they’ll all eventually hit the trail into the sunset.

Great question, Alex. Thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!