LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – No complete closures of northbound I-15 tonight and tomorrow night. Instead, there will be overnight lane restrictions in both directions of the freeway in that area.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says contractors just found out they don’t have all the stuff they need to start building the new Tropicana bridge over Frank Sinatra Drive, so they’re putting it off for a couple of weeks.

Instead, they’re doing a switcheroo and moving up some work previously scheduled for later in the month: getting ready to put in more overhead signs, and restriping the northbound lanes.

To do that, the northbound 15 will be down to 2 lanes between Russell and Harmon from 9 tonight until 5 tomorrow morning. Southbound will be down to 3 lanes from Flamingo to Russell.

Then tomorrow night from 9 until 5am friday, northbound will be down to 2 lanes from the 215 to Harmon.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!



