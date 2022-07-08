LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Heads-up for anyone driving on the 95/515 on the east side of town this weekend.

It’s going to be down to one lane in each direction between Boulder Highway and Flamingo.

NDOT is putting the finishing touches on the work that’s been going on there for the past year or so.

Because of the daytime heat, most of the work will happen during the overnight hours. NDOT’s Justin Hopkins tells 8NewsNow that if it looks like there’s nothing going on there during the day it’s because the “overlay” that’s being added to the roadway has to “cure” during the day.

He suggests giving yourself plenty of time to get through the work area. Or, better yet, use surface streets to avoid the freeway.

The work is scheduled to start at 9 tonight and run until 5 monday morning.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone