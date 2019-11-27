What’s Driving You Crazy – NHP on driving in snow on Mt Charleston

MT CHARLESTON, NV ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Highway Patrol wants drivers heading up to Mt Charleston over the long snowy holiday weekend to “know before they go.”

Here’s an info-packed email from the NHP:

“Police and emergency services are limited on Mount Charleston and need to be kept free for true emergencies. Motorist who go to the mountain unprepared could cause unnecessary risks to themselves and first responders and take first responders away from other emergency situations. It’s a good idea to have cold weather gear/blankets, snacks, water and a fully charged cell phone when heading to Mount Charleston during winter conditions. Mount Charleston has approximately 3,500 parking spots on the mountain that quickly fill up and leave no legal parking available. General rule of thumb is if you’re leaving your house to go to Mount Charleston after 12 noon, there’s probably no parking left. Get to the mountain early. If traffic becomes too congested to the point where first responder vehicles cannot safely travel the roadways we will close the roads going up the mountain and only allow vehicles to leave until traffic is at a safe volume. They sent a couple of photos. Parking in areas not designated for parking or parking with any portion of your vehicle in the travel lanes can result in a parking citation and your vehicle being towed at the owners expense.”

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.