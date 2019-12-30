What’s Driving You Crazy? – New Year’s Eve road closures

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Stop and think about what a big deal it is to say: the Las Vegas Strip will be closed to cars tomorrow evening.

When you’ve lived here more than a year or two, you starting taking some things for granted. So as we wind down one year and get ready to welcome another, here’s a shout-out to everyone involved in opening Las Vegas Blvd to tens-of-thousands of humans – while the Nevada Highway Patrol and Metro Polcie shut off access to the resort corridor by closing exits on I-15.

First responders and hundreds of others work to safely divert freeway traffic from exiting eastbound toward Las Vegas Blvd, specifically Tropicana, Flamingo, and Spring Mountain. Exits at Russell Road and Sahara stay open.

There are additional traffic restrictions on Trop, Flamingo and Sahara on or near the 15 and Las Vegas Blvd:

Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:

• Tropicana Avenue westbound at Koval Lane.

• Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial/Dean Martin Drive

• Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard

• The right lane on Sahara Avenue eastbound at I-15 will have one lane closed to allow a dedicated turn lane from the off-ramp at I-15 northbound to Sahara Avenue eastbound.

• East and westbound Sahara Avenue turn lanes onto Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will be closed.

As mind-boggling as the closures, the people-packed strip and the fireworks eye candy in the sky are, I’ll close today’s report with a big tip of the “Driving-You-Crazy” hat to the clean-up crews that’ll do what they do every year: sweep up whatever mess may or may not be left behind so that by 3-or-so in the morning on New Year’s Day, traffic will once again flow on one of the most famous streets in the world.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

