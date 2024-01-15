LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In the general chill in the far northwest suburbs, prepare for the sights and sounds of progress.

Starting with the intersection of Grand Teton and Shaumber, the City of Las Vegas is kicking off a $5-million traffic signal installation project in the Skye Canyon and Providence neighborhoods that also includes further south on Shaumber at Dorrell, as well as east on Dorrell to Egan Crest, and then back up Egan Crest and also back up to Grand Teton.

Beyond starting there (Grand Teton and Shaumber), we don’t have a specific timeline for the other signal installations. By the time all the work is scheduled to be done (July of this year), the City of Las Vegas is throwing in a bonus interchange that will also require reconfiguring the traffic flow: right next to Centennial Hills Hospital on Durango at Dorrell.

The City says the work will run Mondays through Fridays from 7am to 6pm.

Hey Providence and Skye Canyon? Show me some “Driving You Crazy” love by sharing this online version of the story with your friends and neighbors.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.