LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Going around in circles about roundabouts.

The City of Las Vegas has put in three traffic circles on a short stretch of Cimarron between Sahara and Oakey.

The ones at El Parque and O’Bannon seem to be doing fine – although there have been no changes to widen the intersection to accommodate the not-so-easy-to-see short curb circles, and that may have been what led to a broken curb and signs down at the third circle at Via Olivero, just north of Sahara.

All I can figure is that someone complained about speeders on Cimarron (that’s the street that’s halfway between Buffalo and Durango).

Comments about the circles on the City of Las Vegas facebook post haven’t been too kind. What do you think?

