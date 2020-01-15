What’s Driving You Crazy? – New interchange coming to I-15 at the Northern 215

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Two year’s worth of construction where I-15 meets the northern 215 beltway might Drive You Crazy.

When all is said and done, this will be a game changer. It includes flyovers from northbound 15 to the westbound northern 215 beltway, *southbound* 15 to the west 215, as well as flyovers from the eastbound 215 to southbound 15, and eastbound 215 to *northbound* 15. Those flyovers in and of themselves are a pretty big deal. But the $99-million dollar contract just announced by the Nevada Dept of Transportation also includes adding a new interchange to the 15 north of the beltway to and from Tropical Parkway, which is also being reworked to include better access at Centennial Parkway.

A three minute NDOT video (using animations from local company Civil-FX) is well worth watching and rewatching – not just for traffic nerds. It takes at least a couple of viewings to get a handle on all the work this project will involve. Here’s the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt0-WMC4x9s

For the here and now: NDOT reports an average of 34,000 cars a day around the 15 and the northern 215 beltway today. They say that’s expected to grow to upwards of 60,000 a day over the next 20 years.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place sometime in the next couple of months with a completion date in late 2022.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.