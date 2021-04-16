What’s Driving You Crazy? – Neighbors helping Neighbors in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Neighbors helping neighbors where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

More from a Centennial Hills facebook group speaking up on the project. Debbie posted:

“Driving east on the 215 from Durango, once you get to where the old signal was for Oso Blanca, the roadway itself in that specific area is very bumpy and chewed up. Other drivers slam on their brakes causing issues behind them. Do they plan on patching that lane up before the project is close to completion? Thank you.”

Christopher stepped right up with an answer:

“That whole area is to be replaced as the project progresses.”

Then talking about how long it seems the project has been going on, there’s this heaping helping of snark from a fella named Brent:

“The 3 guys working on it for the past 10 years and next 10 years are doing the best they can. Basically a yr for Raider Stadium and 20 yrs for this. Priorities, I guess.”

NDOT has been pretty straight up with completion timelines not just to the media, but also on their website that’s tracked all the work in the area from the beginning, and you can get to that link by clicking —–> here.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.