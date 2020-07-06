What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT’s 4-year plan

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You can get in on the ground floor to really complain about what’s driving you crazy.

The emails and phone calls you send to me are great. Now you can take your concerns to the next level. The Nevada Dept of Transportation is taking public comment about their “STIP” – the state’s four year planning document that stands for “Statewide Traffic Improvement Plan.” While it includes plans for building new roads, it also includes mass transit, rail, pedestrian walkways and even bicycle projects. NDOT has a draft list of dozens of project proposals, including various work on the 95/515 from Eastern to Charleston, around Desert Inn, as well as the interchange at Flamingo. One of the other proposals involves landscaping work at I-15 and Spring Mountain. Public comment will be taken until the end of the month. There are more than 200 projects on the list.

Here’s the link to them:

https://www.nevadadot.com/projects-programs/proposed-transportation-projects

And here’s the email address for your comments

jemery@dot.nv.gov

