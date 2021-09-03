What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT wants YOU to help shape the future of I-11

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Shaping the future beyond the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. Ready? Let’s go. . . “Centennial Bowling!”

If this sounds familiar, it should, because I’ve mentioned it a couple of times already. I just don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity to chime in on exactly how and where I-11 will traverse not only the Las Vegas metropolitan area from Henderson but also the multiple possible paths to northern Nevada.

There have already been two public meetings and there are three more to go:

September 7: 4 – 7 p.m. | Lifeguard Arena, Center Ice Room; 222 S Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015

September 14: 4 – 7 p.m. | RTC Southern Nevada, Conference Room 108, 600 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106

September 16: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. | Windmill Library; 7060 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113

PRESENTATION START TIMES

4 p.m. meetings | Presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. meeting | Presentation begins at 4 p.m.

There are two basic paths – one being the 95/515 up to and past the Centennial Bowl, the other being the 215 beltway around the valley with a couple of different options connecting to US95.

Whether you come to an in-person meeting or not, I urge all you Junior Traffic Buddies to check out the virtual meeting on the NDOT website where there’s a ton of stuff about the project (click HERE)

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!