What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT takes a lane of the 95 northwest of LV

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An NDOT project on US95 northwest of town won’t affect everyone, but if you’re caught in a delay, it might just Drive You Crazy.

Plenty of people head up the 95 past the exits to Kyle and Lee canyons and continue up to Cold Creek road, a lot of them for work at the correctional facilities just off the highway.

Well, here’s a tip from the Nevada Department of Transportation: the left lane of the 95 is scheduled to be taken away for a couple of days. It started at 6 this morning and is scheduled to run until 5 tomorrow evening. NDOT says it’s for “paving work related to a $457,000 project that partly fills in the median to extend the left turn lane to Cold Creek Road by about 1,000 feet.”

You’ll still be able to go west on Cold Creek road – but only by following a detour that takes you further up the 95 where you can circle back.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.