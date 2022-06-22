LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Pushing the button on a hot-button traffic issue: H-O-V lanes.

Instead of talk about whether H-O-V lanes are good or bad, the Nevada Dept of Transportation wants to learn more about them.

Starting Sunday and scheduled to run through early August, traffic data sensors will be installed at 17 freeway locations to count vehicles and the number of people in them.

On US95 they’ll start at that HOV ramp at Elkhorn on the north, then come south to Cheyenne with a few more locations between the Rainbow Curve and the Spaghetti Bowl.

On I-15 several sensors will be put in between Charleston and Spring Mountain and then again at Blue Diamond.

But don’t expect immediate results. It’s being called a multi-year study. And while current H-O-V lanes are posted as enforced 24-7, the new data may be used in a pilot program to validate hours of operation.

All the installation work is scheduled for overnight hours to minimize disruptions.

To check out the NDOT chart with the detailed schedule – – – > click HERE