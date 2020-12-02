What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT is changing some of the signs that warn you when you’re coming up on a red light

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Changing signs for your driving safety

You know those signs that warn you when the traffic signal you’re coming up on is about to turn red? The Nevada Dept of Transportation is changing a couple of those here in town as well some other similar signs.

In Junior-Traffic Buddy Nerd World they’re all “Advanced Signal Warning Systems” – A-S-W-S, divided into three general categories:

1. STATIC – Meaning the warning is just a sign alerting you to a signal ahead.

2. PASSIVE – Same as static – with addition of flashing lights to the warning sign.

3. ACTIVE – The same as passive – except the flashing lights are connected to the upcoming traffic signal.

After a long study about effectiveness of the various A-S-W-Ss, some will be taken out, and a couple of the active ones will have their timing adjusted.

N-DOT’s got a website all about the coming changes:

https://nvsafesignals.com/

Buckle up, drive carefully & please put down that phone!

