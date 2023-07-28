LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Dept of Transportation has added another night of closures where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway in the far northwest valley. And a viewer has a question about “Centennial Bowling!”

First, the additional closure. It’s just like the one there the past two nights: the 215 beltway will be a “no-go” in both directions from Grand Montecito to Tenaya starting at 8 Sunday night and scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning. NDOT is working on the ramps in the area, which are also part of the closure. There will be posted detours. Now to the viewer email.

Alex writes:

“What’s the status and completion date for the Centennial Bowl project? There’s still substantial construction around the ramps, frontage roads, and the 215 itself, as well as the 95.”

Well, Alex, NDOT has been saying for quite a while that all the work in the centennial bowl will be finished sometime next year. Anyone driving in the area knows it can be confusing and frustrating. You really do have to pay attention there. If we hear anything more from NDOT, we’ll for sure pass it along. Thanks for writing.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!

