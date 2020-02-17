What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT accepting Summer Internship applications

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Summer internships with the Nevada Dept of Transportation.

NDOT wants to hear from college students interested in on-the-job training in administration, civil and environmental engineering, including roadway and bridge design and construction, as well as traffic engineering, environmental and highway project administration, maintenance and storm water management.

They are paid internships – up to $18 an hour depending on education and experience. They start in May and run through august with opportunities almost all over the state: Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno, Elko, Ely, Tonopah and Winnemucca.

NDOT says there were more than 60 student interns last summer, so it sounds like there are plenty of opportunities.

If you’re an eligible college student – or you know one – go to NDOT’s web page, click on “careers” and scroll down to Public Service Internship and Rotational Engineer programs where you fill out a survey and someone will get back to you. Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 28th, so you’ve got two weeks to get on it.

Here’s the link: https://www.nevadadot.com/doing-business/careers

