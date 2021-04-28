What’s Driving You Crazy? – National Work Zone Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Standing up for the men and women in orange who stand in the middle of traffic every day.

There are too many days, weeks, and months of recognition to keep track of, but I want to mention one we’re right in the middle of: “National Work Zone Awareness Week” which started back in 2000 to bring attention to safety issues in work zones. Here’s part of a powerful video that’s worth your attention. [see video above]

(( announcer: )) Drivers slamming into the rear of slowing and stopping vehicles is the number one cause of work zone crashes. And the most common cause of construction worker deaths and injuries is from unexpected contact with heavy equipment, vehicles and objects in the work zone.

The US Dept of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and a bunch of other partners hope we can all pay good attention whenever we’re in or around the work zones that, yes, sometimes do drive us crazy.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

