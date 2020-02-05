What’s Driving You Crazy? – Nate debuts “Tony’s Tidbits” with NDOT’s Tony Illia

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Something I hope *won’t* drive you crazy

As my part of 8NewsNow’s “2020 Visions” reports, you may recall I talked with NDOT’s Tony Illia about the big projects you can look forward to this year. Of course *that* story is available when you hop on the information superhighway & pull over at 8NewsNow.com . . .

But there was more to my conversation with Tony. So over the next few weeks, you’ll hear me doing hopefully more than saving a soundbite from the scrap-heap of “we don’t have time for all that.” Here’s the first of what I’m calling “Tony’s Tidbits.” Topic: 21st century life in the entertainment capital of the world’s concrete jungle.

“Anyone who’s been in Las Vegas for a period of time knows that construction is hardwired into our dna. This town has grown so explosively that it’s a scramble to keep pace. That places a lot of stress on our infrastructure and we need to keep investing in it to keep Nevada moving.

Thanks Tony. And thank *you* for shopping at 8newsnow.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.