What’s Driving You Crazy? – NASCAR weekend traffic tips

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – For anyone driving around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR weekend could be enough to Drive You Crazy

With races and all kinds of stuff all day today, tomorrow & Sunday, tens of thousands of cars will be converging on the speedway. The folks who run things there always team up with the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada Dept of Transportation to keep everyone safe.

They all suggest anyone headed to the track avoid Exit 54 on I-15 – especially between 8 each morning and 4 each afternoon. The speedway’s website has two really good alternatives. First, you can continue north on the freeway to the Apex exit (exit 58) and turning right (or south) on Las Vegas Blvd to head south into the speedway. Speaking of Las Vegas Blvd, the speedway folks say:

“This is the best kept secret in town for arriving at LVMS. Very few cars use this road to arrive, especially early in the day.”

Coming from town, you can get to Las Vegas Blvd by getting off I-15 at Craig Road and going east.

Anyone coming from the northwest is urged to take the northern 215 beltway all the way to I-15.

Even though today’s truck series race isn’t scheduled to get the green flag until 6 this evening, ticket gates, neon garage & vip suites all open at 10 this morning

Tomorrow’s Boyd Gaming 300 is scheduled to start at 1pm. We’ll have to see how rain in the forecast affects that and all the day’s activities.

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 has a 12:30 start.

Here’s a link to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website: https://www.lvms.com/fans/directions/

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.