Mystery poles have appeared in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip near the “Welcome To Las Vegas” sign.

If you’re just driving by the sign, you might not even notice them – especially with the palm trees and keeping an eye on the cones, pedestrians and other traffic.

But viewer Kurt saw them, sending in an email asking, “Do you know what this is? I watch you guys every morning and I don’t recall this being discussed.”

Kurt, the folks from Clark County say those are “Smart Poles.” They’re combination light poles that have room to become cell phone sites.

Kurt, thanks for writing in. We’ll update with more info as we get smarter about those smart poles.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.