What’s Driving You Crazy? – More viewer emails about SPEEDERS

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Touching a nerve on speeders.

After the “Driving You Crazy” email from Wendy the other day about getting raced off the road by people doing 85 in a 40mph zone, other viewers chimed in. Like Dan:



“We need more police sitting on side streets waiting for speeding cars on main streets. It’s ridiculous how crazy people drive, cutting in and out.”

Wendy had also commented on drivers with no headlights by saying her every day driving habit is “turn on the ignition, turn on the headlights.” Today’s viewer, Dan, points out:

“There’s an “auto” feature on newer cars where the headlights will automatically come on at dusk. No need to worry then.”

Dan, thanks for the tip & for writing in. We’re passing on all viewer comments about speeders – and cars with no plates – to Metro.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.